New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office adds new K9 ‘Snoop’

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office has added a new K9 'Snoop' (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has added another K9 to its force.

‘Snoop’ is a one-year-old Labrador Retriever who was introduced Thursday on the Sheriff Office’s Facebook page.

He becomes the 10th canine in the Sheriff’s Office.

Snoop will work in narcotics around New Hanover County high schools.