New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman for alleged animal cruelty; rescue malnourished dog

(Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit recently responded to a complaint of possible animal cruelty at 2003 Fall Drive in Wilmington.

ASU Deputies say they met with Kristen Makande to view the dog and check its condition.

They say the dog appeared extremely malnourished with visible hip, spine, and rib bones. The dog also had several patches of hair missing and open sores on its feet, legs, and tail.

Police say Makande claimed the animal was fed regularly and stated the sores were caused by a skin condition.

ASU Deputies say they spoke with Makande who consented to taking the dog to a veterinarian for evaluation.

While on scene, police say the dog urinated on the ground and Deputies noted the urine was extremely dark as if the dog was dehydrated. It was determined by the veterinary that all conditions could have been easily prevented with basic care.

ASU cruelty investigator later obtained a warrant for Makande and she was arrested for felony animal cruelty.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the dog “Genghis Khan” has been nursed back to good health and is currently in ASU care.