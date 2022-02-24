New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office detention officer facing criminal charges
A detention officer in New Hanover County has been criminally charged by the Wilmington Police Department.
Q.A. James is charged with two felony counts of secretly using a photographic device to view another’s body.
James was hired on December 29, 2020, in the New Hanover County Detention Facility as a Detention Officer. He was terminated and charged on Thursday afternoon.
James received a $10,000 secured bond.
More information about James’ employment is set to be shared on Friday by the Sheriff’s Office.