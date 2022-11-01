New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office launches new app

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY)– A new app for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is now available for everyone.

This project has been in the works for several months now, and the Sheriff’s Office officially announced the ability to download the app Tuesday.

The app will provide information on inmates, threats, emergencies, and anything else that the community would need to know involving the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ed McMahon says this is part of their effort to be as transparent as possible with the community.

“We’re very excited, as we’ve been working on this for quite some time,” McMahon said. “We’re launching our app today. It’s going to give our citizens up to date, direct information, right from us.”

The app is available in both Apple and Google app stores.