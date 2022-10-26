New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office member awarded Order of Long Leaf Pine

John Carey has been awarded The Order of the Long Leaf Pine (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A member of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded North Carolina’s highest honor.

John Carey has received The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, signifying people who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.

Carey started his career at the Wrightsville Beach Police Department in May of 1982. He progressed through the ranks from Cpl., Sgt., Lt., and Chief for 10 years until his retirement in March of 2011.

In 2013, Carey started at NHCSO as a special deputy and is currently still there at the Alvin Page Range as a firearms instructor for NHSO and CFCC for BLET.