New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responds to suspected murder-suicide

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office responded to a suspected murder-suicide Wednesday evening (Photo: MGN)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspected murder-suicide Wednesday evening.

Deputies say they went to 302 Horn Road for a welfare check for the resident who failed to show up for work. Once inside the home, the Deputies say they located two dead people.

Ashford Jones and his girlfriend, Heather Grant, were found deceased in the bedroom. Both suffered fatal gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information on the investigation, you are asked to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162.