New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant resigns, charged with assault

The SBI says former Sgt. Wesley John Baxley with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with one count of assault on an individual with a disability. (Photo: NHSO)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been charged with assault.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office: the Sheriff’s Office received a complaint against Sergeant Wesley John Baxley “that was criminal in nature.”

The Sheriff and the District Attorney’s Office requested the State Bureau of Investigation investigate the allegations.

Baxley resigned from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office on August 27; he was indicted by a grand jury and served two days later.

A spokeswoman with the State Bureau of Investigation released a statement:

“On July 19, 2023, the SBI was requested by the District Attorney and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s to investigate allegations of excessive force involving Sgt. Wesley John Baxley with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. Baxley has been charged with one count of assault on an individual with a disability.”