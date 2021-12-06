New Hanover County to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics at schools

The vaccines are optionals.

COVID-19 vaccine (Photo: U.S. Air National Guard / Jacqueline Marshall)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics at New Hanover County schools, according to an email to parents Monday.

Vaccinations are optional for students and staff. A parent or guardian must accompany any child who gets a vaccination at the school location.

Families are asked to complete this survey so health and school officials can gauge interest and determine specific vaccination locations.