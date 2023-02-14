New Hanover Regional Juvenile Detention Center hires new facility director

Devante Hicks has started as the new director (Photo: NC Department of Public Safety)

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — Devante Hicks has been named facility director at New Hanover Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Castle Hayne.

He began his new duties on January 30th.

Hicks began his career with the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention in 2014 as a youth counselor technician at Cabarrus Youth Development Center. While working at that facility, he was promoted to housing unit supervisor in 2016. In 2017, he was promoted to youth counselor and transferred to Edgecombe Youth Development Center.

The following year, he was promoted to youth counselor supervisor at the facility. Hicks was then promoted to assistant director/program manager at Edgecombe YDC, and has served in that role since 2021.

“Devante has a high level of managerial skill sets that he combines with his selfless dedication to duty and a strong work ethic,” said Stanley Melvin, JJDP East Regional Manager for Facility Operations. “He challenges himself to be better and expects the same of his facility workforce. He has a warm and infectious personality that motivates those around him to be better at their craft.”