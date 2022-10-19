New Hanover school board gets refresher on parliamentary procedure

New Hanover School Board gets refresher on Roberts Rules of Order on Oct 18, 2022 (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Education got a chance to refresh its knowledge on Roberts Rules of Order before its school board meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

The special meeting was called at the request of some board members.

Board of Education Attorney Jason Webber presented an overview of parliamentary procedures by Roberts Rules of Order, which establishes rules governing meetings and general procedures. Webber also took questions from board members.

Board Chair Stephanie Kraybill says, personally, she didn’t believe the training was necessary so close to the election but it’s always nice to have a refresher. She says it has shown her, from the board chair’s perspective, that the board is doing what they’re supposed to be doing.

“Everybody has to do their part. Everybody has to know the rules, practice the rules, and not argue about the rules,” Kraybill said. “We’re going to have to do it again when we get our new board members, so it’ll be third refresher for some of us and then it will maybe be a first time for others.”

Kraybill says she hopes the training helps the remaining meetings this board has together run more efficiently