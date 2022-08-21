New Hanover Sherriff’s Office holds active shooter training to help keep schools safe

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– The New Hanover County Sherriff’s Office held an active shooter training at Anderson Elementary School on Saturday morning.

Over 60 SROs geared up to ‘Go to the Threat and Eliminate the Threat’, which is the moto of their mission.

For the best training, Sherriff Ed McMahon tells us how they made this event seem as real as possible.

“So they’re a hard plastic with red paint. So, when the SRO’s shoot, we can see where they’re hitting. The bad guys will also have simunition rounds and will also be shooting back.”

The Sherriff’s Office does multiple training sessions of this type all throughout the year.