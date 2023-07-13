New inclusive playground opens in Bladen County

Bladen County is opening a new inclusive playground (Photo: WWAY)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A new inclusive playground officially opened to the public Thursday afternoon.

The park is located in Bladen County between Clarkton and Elizabethtown, off of US 701.

This playground includes accommodations welcoming children and adults of all abilities.

It features a rubber surface to allow for smooth transport with wheelchairs and other assistive devices, ramps to access slides and other elements, and equipment appealing to children with sensory issues.

Trillium provided $500,000 to the Bladen County Parks and Recreation for the construction of the playground.