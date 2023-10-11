New medical practice to open in Hampstead

Dr. James Manning (Photo: Hampstead Internal Medicine)

HAMPSTEAD (News Release) — Experienced internist Dr. James Manning will host a grand opening of his new Hampstead Internal Medicine office on October 23rd. Located at 16747 US Hwy 17 in the Oak Tree Plaza, Dr. Manning offers “old fashioned service and state of the art primary care.”

“I have lived in Hampstead for 10 years,” recounted Dr. Manning. “My wife, Tina, and I raised our children in Hampstead. As Hampstead continues to grow, I identified the need for an internal medicine practice.”

Dr. Manning brings a distinguished career in health care to Hampstead. He worked in Washington where he served as Chief of Staff at ECU Beaufort Hospital. He taught in the Department of Internal Medicine at Eastern Carolina University where his focus areas included drug side effects and interactions as well as teaching communication skills to help doctors speak in real and understandable language with patients and families. He said his proudest work, though, has been taking care of the people of eastern North Carolina, and teaching and mentoring the next generation of doctors.

“In addition to teaching, I set up and ran medical programs in multiple hospitals, including ECU Beaufort, ECU Medical Center, Lenoir Hospital, and Chowan Hospital. During the COVID pandemic, I worked in several hospital Intensive Care Units to care for patients,” said Dr. Manning. “But my life-long goal has been to open a primary care practice.”

By opening his practice in Hampstead, Dr. Manning will implement the same principles he taught – to take time to get to know his patients and understand what is important for the health of his patients.

For more information, visit the Hampstead Internal Medicine website.