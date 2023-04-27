New mural bringing outdoor art, history to downtown Burgaw

A new mural is on display in downtown Burgaw (Photo: Town of Burgaw)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A new mural of a train has been added in downtown Burgaw.

The mural brings outdoor art and history to the front of the Burgaw Antiqueplace store.

The owner of the business decided rather than replacing a broken window, he would work to create an area for a mural to be placed.

During some research by the town’s local historian, Mike Taylor, it was discovered that William A. Wright was the Wilmington and Weldon Railway president in the mid-1800s when Burgaw was founded, with a passenger locomotive #31 named after him.

“It was an honor to paint the W. A. Wright train that once ran through Burgaw,” stated artist, Eden Mills. “Murals will help our businesses grow as people and tourists admire these works of art. I enjoyed painting this locomotive for Burgaw Antiqueplace and I appreciate all the feedback and support for large murals in the Town of Burgaw.”