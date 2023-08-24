New online map launched as catch-all tool for affordable housing resources in Cape Fear Area

WILMINGTON, NC (PRESS RELEASE) — A new resource map is now available to help individuals and organizations connect to affordable housing resources in the Cape Fear Region.

The Cape Fear Housing Map is an interactive online tool that provides information on over 245 resources across more than 150 organizations related to affordable housing units, funding opportunities, and programs.

The map was a collaborative effort of the Cape Fear Housing Coalition, Cape Fear Collective and EcoMap Technologies and is designed to be user-friendly and accessible to everyone.

“Our mission is to lead the regional effort ensuring that all residents have safe, affordable homes by protecting and expanding housing options for them,” said Clayton Hamerski, chair of the Cape Fear Housing Coalition. “And we aim to increase the availability of information regarding housing resources through this new tool.”

Organizations represented on the site can claim their entity to ensure accuracy and completeness of the data. Users can also search for various affordable housing resources by keyword or organization.

The ecosystem map will be regularly updated and maintained by EcoMap Technologies.

“EcoMap creates a one-stop-shop for stakeholders to find information about the resources, organizations, activity, & opportunities in their ecosystem” said Kevin Carter, head of business development for EcoMap Technologies. “We are thrilled to be working with the Cape Fear Housing Coalition and Cape Fear Collective in order to make information about the Cape Fear’s affordable housing ecosystem more accessible for anyone looking to engage with it.”

Terri Burhans, Cape Fear Collective’s director of housing, said the region’s affordable housing organizations, partners and resources are vast.

“We saw an opportunity to apply EcoMap’s ecosystem mapping to the housing sector much like it had been done previously in the entrepreneurship sector,” Burhans said. “We believe a central repository of resources available online can support more connectivity and streamlining of information for individuals or organizations navigating a complex ecosystem.”

The Cape Fear Housing Map is now available online and can be accessed here.

For more information or assistance, please contact the Cape Fear Housing Coalition at info@capefearhousingcoalition.com.