New principal begins at C.F. Pope Elementary School

Brittany Moore is the new principal at C.F. Pope Elementary School (Photo: Pender County Schools)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Brittany Moore is the new principal at C.F. Pope Elementary School.

Moore was approved during the January 10th Board of Education meeting and began her new role on February 13th.



“I value the opportunity to serve as a school leader that can make an everlasting impact in the lives of children, teachers, and communities,” Moore said.



A graduate of Guilford College, Moore pursued an opportunity to teach English as Second Language in Hefei, China for a year after graduation. She holds a master’s degree in Educational Administration from Grand Canyon University and is currently enrolled in their doctoral program to obtain a degree in Organizational Leadership.

Her professional experience includes teaching middle grades English Language Arts and being a School Administrator for several years at a PreK-8 elementary school in her hometown.