New Tesla charging station available in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– On the roads, a new Tesla charging station is now available in Wilmington.

The new 12 charger station is located at Lowes Foods on North College Road, less than half a mile from I-40.

This is the third Tesla Supercharge Station in Southeastern North Carolina.

There’s one at Mayfaire Town Center and another across the river at Smithfield’s in Leland off Highway 17.

According to the State Department of Transportation, nearly 14-hundred electric and plug-in hybrids have been registered in New Hanover County since March.