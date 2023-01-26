New traffic light pattern installed in Whiteville

A new traffic pattern is in place at a Whiteville intersection (Photo: Whiteville Police Department)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A heads-up to drivers along the 701 Bypass in Whiteville.

A new traffic light pattern was installed over the past week and is officially in working-order.

The signal change is at the intersection of US 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd) and Columbus Street.

Yellow signal lights flashing continued until Wednesday, but the old traffic signal at US701 and Virgil Street was removed Thursday.

Virgil Street traffic will no longer be able to travel across US701 Bypass. Virgil Street traffic will become a right only movement onto US 701 Bypass.

New stop signs and one way signs will be added at Virgil Street.

Pavement markings will be adjusted slightly between and on Columbus Street and Virgil Street.