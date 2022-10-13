New Wilmington Harris Teeter to open at the end of October

Courtesy: Annick Joseph | WWAY News

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A new strip mall and grocery store will soon open in Wilmington.

The 78-thousand square foot Harris Teeter is located in the Crossroads at Independence Shopping Center, at the intersection of Independence Blvd. and Carolina Beach Rd.

Fleet Feet and Heartland Dental have already opened, and they’ll be joined soon by Port City Java, Subway, and Great Clips.

The Harris Teeter will hold its grand opening on October 25th.