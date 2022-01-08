New year draws more people to try yoga at a local yoga studio

Yoga class at Terra Sol Sanctuary (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many people are looking for new ways to find their Zen in the new year, with local yoga instructors seeing an increase in the number of people picking up yoga mats and joining classes.

As people use the new year as a chance to try new things, whether it be to invest in their physical or mental well-being, some are turning to yoga hoping it will help them with both aspects of their lives.

Alexis Abbate owner of Terra Sol Sanctuary a yoga studio in Wilmington said there has been an uptick in the number of people joining yoga classes, in the weeks leading up to the new year, and the first week of 2022. She says many people are looking for a way to connect with others, and others are hoping to use yoga as an outlet to escape things that may cause them stress in their daily lives.

“Since the new year I’ve seen an influx in participation in the classes, also some people who have maybe stepped away for a little bit, have been coming back and taking advantage of getting back onto the mat, because of all of the benefits,” said Alexis Abbate, owner of Terra Sol Sanctuary.

Yoga instructor Susan Jalbert, shared what she thinks is driving more people to do yoga.

“With the onset of the pandemic, because people are finding that yoga helps make them calm, brings them into the present moment, and when you’re in the present. You can’t really be fretting about what happened yesterday, or what’s happening in the future,” said Susan Jalbert, yoga instructor.

Abbate says many people are sharing their experiences with yoga with their friends and family members, encouraging them to try a class.

“I remember when I first started too, and because of how great I felt and how more calm, I wanted everybody and everyone to invite everybody else to come and experience it. So, yes, there have been a lot more families coming in,” said Abbate.

Many of the studios yoga instructors expressed their hopes for their class participants to incorporate yoga into their daily schedules.

“I love to remind students that yoga practice can just be one breath, that it is your breath that if the practice, and so even if that’s all that it is you can do that day, is take one deep mindful breath, and watch yourself breathe then that is practicing, and that’s enough to start,” said Sabrina Porubiansky, yoga instructor.

Yoga studio owner Alexis Abbate encourages people of all ages to try yoga, whether it’s at home or in a class setting.