Newest airline Avelo soon to announce a new route from ILM

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Avelo, the newest airline offering flights out of ILM has been up in running for almost a month now.

So far, it has had a strong start with most flights being full.

Travis Christ, Head of Marketing for Avelo Airlines, says they are thrilled with the outcome thus far.

“It’s off to a strong start across the board. We’re very pleased with the reception we’ve received in Wilmington. We know we’ve gotten a lot of attention and the airport has been a really terrific partner in creating awareness around the city.”

With the successful start, it has led Avelo to add a new flight in which they will be announcing tomorrow, which we have the details on, so stay tuned.