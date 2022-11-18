Newly appointed Navassa finance and budget officers announced during council meeting

Former Councilman James Hardy breaks silence

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) – Mayor Eulis Willis announced during Navassa’s Town Council Meeting who will take over as the town’s finance and budget officers.

Thursday was Navassa Councilman James Hardy’s last day; he handed in his official resignation on October 25.

Hardy held three roles for the town, councilman, finance, and budget officer.

Hardy’s chair sat empty the better part of the town’s monthly meeting but arrived during the meeting, for what he said was to, “return town property” and then immediately left.

WWAY caught up with Hardy outside of the meeting where he explained why he stepped down.

“It just is what it is, I am not going to sacrifice my character, my image, my likeness, nor the respect of which I have gained for myself throughout my years of living, on the account of a political game,” he said.

According to Navassa Mayor Eulis Willis, in a special meeting held on November 9, Mayor Pro-tem Jerry Lee Merrick was appointed finance officer until a town manager or town administrator is hired, whichever one comes first.

Councilwoman Ida Dixon was appointed as alternate and former Town Administrator Claudia Bray continues, under contract, to offer financial services to the town.

Councilman William Ballard now holds the role of the budget officer, WWAY spoke to mayor Eulis Willis after the meeting in response to Hardy’s remarks.

“When you get seven or eight people, different people, you know, there is going to be some push and pull, but, that’s the American way,” said Willis.

WWAY asked Willis if he had any comment as to why Hardy stepped down, and he responded, “No, no comment.”

Also during Thursday’s meeting, the council announced the Navassa Police Department’s move into the newly renovated old Town Hall building.

A new Town Hall is currently under construction and is scheduled to be completed by end of 2023, if all goes as planned, according to Willis.