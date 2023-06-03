Next fiscal year budget allows for new jobs, emergency vehicles in Leland

Town Of Leland
Leland is a fast growing area in one of the fastest growing counties in the country (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — We’re learning more about Leland’s budget for fiscal year 2023-2024.

Leland Town Council approved the nearly $43 million budget a few weeks ago.

The budget includes funding for 19 new full-time employee positions such as:

  • 4 Police patrol officer positions for a peak demand shift
  • 1 Fire Logistics position
  • 1 Safety & Training Coordinator position
  • 3 Public Services positions to assist with infrastructure, facilities and grounds
  • 7 Planning and Building Inspections positions
  • 3 Internal Services positions to assist with Communications and Information Technology

Other highlights include:

  • 10 Police vehicles for replacement and new positions
  • 1 Fire quick-response vehicle
  • 1 Fire apparatus vehicle by September 2025
  • Traffic signal backup power project in coordination with NCDOT
  • Asphalt paving machine and rubber tire backhoe for infrastructure improvements
  • 3 additional pottery wheels and new kiln for enhancement at the Leland Cultural Arts Center

Click here to learn more about the budget and what the highlights mean for the community.

