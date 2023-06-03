Next fiscal year budget allows for new jobs, emergency vehicles in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — We’re learning more about Leland’s budget for fiscal year 2023-2024.
Leland Town Council approved the nearly $43 million budget a few weeks ago.
The budget includes funding for 19 new full-time employee positions such as:
- 4 Police patrol officer positions for a peak demand shift
- 1 Fire Logistics position
- 1 Safety & Training Coordinator position
- 3 Public Services positions to assist with infrastructure, facilities and grounds
- 7 Planning and Building Inspections positions
- 3 Internal Services positions to assist with Communications and Information Technology
Other highlights include:
- 10 Police vehicles for replacement and new positions
- 1 Fire quick-response vehicle
- 1 Fire apparatus vehicle by September 2025
- Traffic signal backup power project in coordination with NCDOT
- Asphalt paving machine and rubber tire backhoe for infrastructure improvements
- 3 additional pottery wheels and new kiln for enhancement at the Leland Cultural Arts Center
