Next fiscal year budget allows for new jobs, emergency vehicles in Leland

Leland is a fast growing area in one of the fastest growing counties in the country (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — We’re learning more about Leland’s budget for fiscal year 2023-2024.

Leland Town Council approved the nearly $43 million budget a few weeks ago.

The budget includes funding for 19 new full-time employee positions such as:

4 Police patrol officer positions for a peak demand shift

1 Fire Logistics position

1 Safety & Training Coordinator position

3 Public Services positions to assist with infrastructure, facilities and grounds

7 Planning and Building Inspections positions

3 Internal Services positions to assist with Communications and Information Technology

Other highlights include:

10 Police vehicles for replacement and new positions

1 Fire quick-response vehicle

1 Fire apparatus vehicle by September 2025

Traffic signal backup power project in coordination with NCDOT

Asphalt paving machine and rubber tire backhoe for infrastructure improvements

3 additional pottery wheels and new kiln for enhancement at the Leland Cultural Arts Center

Click here to learn more about the budget and what the highlights mean for the community.