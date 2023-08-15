NHCS votes to extend superintendent’s contract

Dr. Charles Foust (Photo: via NHCS)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — During a special meeting held Tuesday afternoon, the New Hanover County Board of Education voted to extend the contract of the district’s top leader, Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust, through 2027.

Under Dr. Foust’s leadership, New Hanover County Schools says student achievement has increased, due to the introduction of “innovative teaching methods that foster critical thinking and creativity among students.”

Board Chair Peter Wildeboer stated, “Extending his contract signifies our confidence in his ability to drive positive change.”

Regarding the extension, Dr. Foust said,”I’m excited to continue working with our educators and staff to prepare our students for success in the 21st Century. Together, we will keep pushing boundaries, fostering innovation, nurturing the growth of every student, and striving for excellence.”