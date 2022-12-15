NHCSO campaign helps raise money for Special Olympics

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office partnered with The Saw Mill Restaurant on Thursday for its annual ‘Tip-A-Cop’ campaign to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics North Carolina.

All proceeds will go directly to the athletes’ expenses associated with the Games.

Envelopes were placed on tables for customers to ‘Tip-A-Cop’, the money raised goes toward coaching, equipment, and overnight stays.

According to 1st Sgt. Billy Montjoy, Special Olympics never requires families to pay fees to participate.

Montjoy said the sheriff’s office enjoys participating in this campaign every year.

“The Special Olympics motto is let me win but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt, and that’s what it’s all about,” he said. “If you’ve ever been to any of their Spring Games, their Winter Games, or any of their games, and spent time with the athletes, you know that’s the reason why we are out there, and why we are doing this.”

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will have employees taking part in ‘Tip-A-Cop’ at The Saw-Mill Restaurant again on Friday in Wilmington from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.