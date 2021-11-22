NHHS men’s soccer wins state championships

The revenge season ends in glory, winning the state title after losing in that game last season

NHHS men's soccer team wins the state championship game on November 20, 2021 (Photo: Jake Eichstaedt/WWAY)



NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It took 7 months, 3 weeks, and 3 days for New Hanover’s soccer to redeem a loss in last seasons’ state championship game.

During the 27-0-1 season, including a 3-0 win against Hough at the WakeMed Soccer Complex in Cary on Saturday in the NCHSAA 4A State Championship, the trophy was the singular goal for the entire team. The game itself was reflective of the dominant performance the Wildcats showed throughout the season. Head coach TJ Rennie spoke highly of his teams preparation, leadership, and confidence to talk about making the other great teams in the east region have to play at Legion Stadium to make the final.

“The experience and the senior leadership and the shared experience of last year,” head coach TJ Rennie said. “Our season ended March 27th on this field. You don’t go undefeated by accident. I think our guys were driven to get the number 1 seed, play our playoff games at home, because that would create the best path for us to get back here.”

Jumping to a 1-0 lead early, roles were revered. Many goals for New Hanover this season have been scored by Aidan Payne and assisted by Charlie Letson. 5 minutes and 53 seconds in, Aidan Payne flicked a header backwards to Letson’s foot, who buried what would be the winning goal.

“It’s so awesome playing with Aidan,” said Letson. “Even since he is the main goal scorer, our connection, he knows where I am and I know where he is, it’s always on point.”

Coach Rennie also praised Letson for his performance Saturday night but also what he means for this team.

“He is the heart of the whole group. I get credit for how tough our team is, or how hard they work, and that’s Charlie Letson,” said Rennie. “When you see our team work hard and fight like that – that’s Charlie.”

Two more goals from the Player of the Year Aidan Payne would add comfort to New Hanover’s lead.

“We knew this was exactly where we wanted to get back to. This whole year we were focused,” said the State Championship MVP Payne. “We got back here and there was no other option that to win. We came out on top. This is the best feeling in the world.”

8 of the 11 starters who lost in the final last season returned for this season, most of them now seniors. The group has been successful for many years, winning a state championship in middle school as well. Their incredibly successful high school soccer careers end how they wanted it to. Calling the program historic might still be underselling its history. But, it is the first state championship for soccer. In Brogdon Hall, the banner will forever read “Undefeated 4A State Champions.”