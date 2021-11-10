NHRMC / Novant Health gets national recognition for safety and quality

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center / Novant Health has received national recognition, getting an “A” for its safety and quality by Leapfrog Group.

Chief Clinical Officer Dr. West Paul says the Leapfrog’s hospital safety grade is something the hospital is very proud of.

NHRMC has received an “A” in the past and their scores have been consistently increasing over the last few years, but Paul says as more hospital continue to improve, it becomes hard and hard to get an “A” rating.

11 Novant Health centers got the honor, making Novant the largest healthcare system in North Carolina to ever achieve the highest mark for safety and quality across all of its hospitals.

“There’s a lot of work that is done to keep our patients safe,” Dr. Paul said. “I’ve got to give credit where credit is due, our nurses, our physician staff, really the whole team worked hard during this time despite huge issues with COVID and getting to a Leapfrog A.

Dr. Paul also says the environmental staff deserves a lot of the credit for keeping the hospital clean.