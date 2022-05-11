NHSO arrests serial fraudster after he cheated elderly woman for $19K

Sheriff’s Office Detectives investigated the case and arrested Clack for fraud and exploitation of the elderly.

Tommy Edward Clack has been arrested for fraud and exploitation of the elderly. (Photo: NHSO)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Tommy Edward Clack on four felony fraud charges.

Clack claimed he could fix the cracks in the driveway of an elderly New Hanover County resident for $50 dollars.

After he completed the job he gave her an invoice for $19,000 which the woman paid.

In 2010 Clack was banned by a judge to operate in North Carolina for unacceptable paving work.

Clack has been convicted of multiple state criminal violations in North Carolina, Maryland, South Carolina and Florida.

Sheriff’s Office Detectives believe there may be additional victims in and around New Hanover County.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of Clack please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office 910-798-4162, or click here to go to “Submit a Crime Tip” form, or contact your local law enforcement agency.