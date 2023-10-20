NHSO investigating several shoplifting, theft incidents along Carolina Beach Road

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach Road has been a hotspot for crime recently, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying several suspects.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shoplifting incident at Walmart located at 5135 Carolina Beach Road on September 14th. They say the suspects took two full shopping carts past the last point of sale. The suspects then left in the dark-colored Toyota Camry with a Florida license plate BPO2ZU.

They are investigating another shoplifting incident they say occurred at the same Walmart on September 17th. The suspect loaded eight cases of alcohol into his cart and only scanned two at the self-checkout. The suspect then left in a black SUV, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Lastly, an investigation is ongoing for a theft from vehicles at Coastal Recovery located at 5020 Carolina Beach Rd. on September 18th. The suspect went through four vehicles and took miscellaneous items from vehicles on the lot, according to the Sheriff’s Office.