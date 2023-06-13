NHSO investigating stabbing at Hardee’s in Castle Hayne

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said it happened at the Hardee’s on 5601 Castle Hayne Road shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.

NHSO said two people had an argument and one person stabbed the other.

The person who was stabbed was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

The suspect was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.