Nightly lane closures on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge expected through Thursday morning

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will have lane closures each night through Thursday morning (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If your travel plans take you from Brunswick County into Wilmington late at night, there’s a traffic change you need to know about.

NCDOT is inspecting aerial cables and repairing support clamps on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge each night through Thursday morning.

Both lanes going into Wilmington will be closed from 9:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m. to allow for the work.

Traffic will need to use the Isabel Holmes Bridge to get across the river into the city.