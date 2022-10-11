Nightly road closures near Greenfield Lake planned this week

Road work near Greenfield Lake will require a lane closure the next several nights

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A five month project to repair the Greenfield Lake Spillway will lead to a lane closure for the next few nights.

The first phase of the multi-month project will require closures of Burnett Boulevard between Carolina Beach Road and Greenfield Street this week between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am.

Drivers who plan to be in the area during those times can expect slight delays.

The final night of road closures should be on Friday.