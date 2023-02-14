Nikki Haley launches presidential campaign, challenging Trump for GOP nomination

Nikki Haley has announced her campaign for the presidency (Photo: Gage Skidmore / MGN)

(ABC NEWS) — Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has announced her presidential bid in a new video released on Tuesday, a day ahead of her formal campaign kick-off in Charleston.

“I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants — not Black, not white. I was different,” she says as the video she tweeted, titled “Strong & Proud” opens featuring photos of her family.

Haley, a former U.S. ambassador to the U.N., becomes the first Republican to challenge former President Donald Trump. He launched his campaign for the GOP nomination in November.

The video skews optimistic, as she embraces her heritage as a South Asian woman while casting aside the notion that divisive racism is fracturing the country.

“My mom would always say your job is not to focus on the differences but the similarities. My parents reminded me and my siblings every day how blessed we were to live in America,” Haley, 51, says.

Over a montage of photos, including one of The 1619 Project and a sign “RACISM IS A PANDEMIC,” Haley urges Americans to set aside their critical appraisals: “Some look at our past as evidence that America’s founding principles are bad. They say the promise of freedom is just made up. Some think our ideas are not just wrong, but racist and evil. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

She underscores her credentials as a former governor of the Palmetto state, stressing the state’s resilience, but most of all, saying the need for change in the Republican party is paramount:

“Republicans have lost the popular vote in 7 of the last 8 presidential elections, that has to change … It’s time for a new generation of leadership.”

And she’s posturing herself as a new voice unafraid to fight back: “You should know this about me — I don’t put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you are wearing heels.”