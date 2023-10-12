‘No anti-Semitism standing here:’ Lt. Gov. defends past comments during press conference supporting Israel

Mark Robinson is North Carolina's lieutenant governor (Photo: Office of Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson)

Standing at the North Carolina state capitol Thursday morning, Oct. 12, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson held a news conference in support of Israel.

As Gov. Roy Cooper is in Japan until Sunday for an economic development trip, Robinson is the acting governor until his return. Robinson officially declared his candidacy for North Carolina’s 2024 gubernatorial race in April.

During the conference, Robinson offered his full support for Israel and rebuked an “unprovoked and unjustified invasion” by Hamas.

He was questioned about past comments that were deemed anti-Semitic by some Jewish leaders, which led to Robinson spending part of the press conference defending his stance.

