No injuries reported in New Hanover County structure fire

Multiple crews on scene of a structure fire in Wilmington (Photo: PxHere / MGN)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Fire crews had to put out a structure fire in northern New Hanover County this afternoon.

Around 5:40 p.m., New Hanover County Fire Rescue — with assistance from Novant/ New Hanover EMS and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office — responded to a working structure fire at 7238 Peppercorn Court.

At the time of the fire, there were two adults, one minor and two cats in the structure.

There were no injuries. New Hanover County Fire Rescue crews were able to locate the cats and remove them from the structure unharmed.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Deputy Fire Marshal David Stone from the New Hanover County Office of the Fire Marshal.