No one injured after vehicle fire on I-140

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle fire in New Hanover County on Thursday afternoon.

New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to I-140 eastbound on top of the Dan Cameron Bridge.

When they arrived, they found an electric vehicle had struck a large metal object in the roadway, tearing open the bottom of the car and causing a fire. It damaged the storage compartment where the batteries are located under the car.

Fire Rescue says the fire was extremely hard to put out until the car was placed on its side and was doused in water.

The fire originated under the vehicle in the Battery storage area. Extra engine crews and water tankers were called in to help put the fire out.

Emergency responders included New Hanover County Fire Rescue, New Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office, NC Highway Patrol, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department, NCDOT Bridge Maintenace, and IMAP.

Traffic was impacted until law enforcement could set up a traffic control pattern and get one lane open safely for all responders. There were no injuries, the driver exited the vehicle safely and called 911.