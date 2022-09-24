Non-profit renovates bed and bath for Brunswick County child with special needs

Supply, NC (WWAY)– A Brunswick County child, Hailey, got quite a surprise Friday afternoon.

The nonprofit, Welcome Home Angel, renovates and remodels the bedrooms and other living spaces of chronically ill or injured children.

She suffers from a cardiovascular disease and is dependent on a feeding tube.

Welcome Home Angel did a full bathroom renovation, making it fully wheelchair assessable.

This will make it easier for Hailey’s family and caregivers to care for her.

“We are happy to come to Hailey’s home and be able to offer her a major makeover, which included a fully accessible wheelchair bathroom as well as a sibling makeover for her brother.” Craig Wagner, Welcome Home Angel Executive Director said.

Hailey’s brother Ayden is the lucky recipient of that second makeover. It’s part of the nonprofit’s mission to include siblings on special days like this.