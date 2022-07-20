Nonprofit traveling across US honoring fallen law enforcement officers visits New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A nonprofit traveling across the country stopped at two sheriff offices in the Cape Fear, honoring law enforcement men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The End of Watch Ride visited the New Hanover County Sherriff’s Office and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office with its trailer, displaying the faces of hundreds of fallen officers who died last year.

Among the faces displayed was Captain David MacAlpine Sr. of the New Hanover County Sheriff Office, who died in September 2021 due to COVID-19.

MacAlpine’s daughter said she and her family greatly appreciated her father being honored and remembered.

“All of the officers coming together just shows that he put the work in, he put the dedication in, and to actually have such a good name and the people actually here to support him makes me feel great following on in his legacy,” said Aaliyah MacAlpine, Captain MacAlpine’s youngest daughter.

“It’s always so sobering, and such a reminder to all of us, of what we do and of the inherent danger in it and it’s just so neat that we’re able to get back together and to honor Mac, –our Mac, and I promised the family, the community, that we will never forget the sacrifices that our fallen make,” said Ed McMahon, New Hanover County Sheriff.

The End of Watch Ride will travel to a total of forty-three states, visiting 268 law enforcement departments to honor 608 fallen officers.

“I think it’s really important that we remember all these beautiful men and women and their families, and most of the departments and let the departments know that their heart is being felt, and let the survivors and families know that we are not going to forget who these beautiful men and women are,” said Jagrut ‘JC’ Shah, End of Watch Ride Chairman.

“It is definitely an honor. I mean, it’s always sad to rehash these moments of my father, but having these types of moments makes me realize how great of a person he was, and you know with the End of Watch Ride, I really appreciate them coming out,” said Aaliyah MacAlpine.

Family members of fallen officers and friends were able to sign a banner sporting the sheriff’s office patch in their memory.