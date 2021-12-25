NORAD tracks Santa Claus as he delivers gifts around the world

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Santa is on the move. And with the help of the U.S. Military, you can keep tabs on him as he makes his rounds.

As of early Friday night, Santa has delivered more than 4 billion presents, and was spotted flying over Brazil around 8:30pm EST.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, is tracking Santa Claus’s path and projected trajectory. NORAD says because it keeps tabs on everything that flies in and around Canada and the United States, it also has the special mission of tracking Santa.

We spoke with a representative NORAD, Major General Michelle Rose, who said, “The only advice I would give is he should be there — now we don’t know exactly when Santa’s going to be there. That’s up to Santa. We just track him. But he’ll be there any time between 9 pm and midnight. The most important thing is for kids to be in bed so that Santa will stop.”

NORAD says people can follow Santa’s travels via the Santa tracker.

You can also call 1-877-HI-NORAD to speak directly with Santa’s trackers.