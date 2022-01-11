North Carolina agency asked to look into shooting by deputy

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (AP) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said Monday that its agents have been asked to look into a fatal shooting involving an off-duty sheriff’s deputy that sparked a local protest.

A news release says Fayetteville police Chief Gina Hawkins and the Cumberland County district attorney asked the NCSBI to conduct the investigation into the Saturday shooting.

A news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Jeffrey Hash has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

The Fayetteville Police Department says a preliminary investigation determined that 37-year-old Jason Walker “ran into traffic and jumped on a moving vehicle.” Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

