North Carolina authorities taking action to stop illegal alcohol shipping

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission has mailed a series of cease-and-desist letters to at least a half-dozen out-of-state retailers that have been caught illegally shipping spirituous liquor into North Carolina, according to the NC Beer & Wine Wholesalers Association.

They say the out-of-state retailers actively advertise liquor for sale through the internet.

Cease-and-desist letter recipients include Frootbat (Lewes, DE), Irokos Group (Millbury, MA), LaPresa Liquor & Deli/The Barrel Tap (Spring Valley, CA), Mission Trails Market/ SipWhiskey.com (San Diego, CA), Caskers (Albany, NY) and Vino Fine Wine and Spirits (New York, NY).

According to North Carolina law, “It is unlawful for any person who is an out-of-state retail or wholesale dealer in the business of selling alcoholic beverages to ship or cause to be shipped any alcoholic beverage directly to any N.C. resident who does not hold a valid wholesaler’s permit.”

The cease-and-desist letters give the offenders 30 days to provide a receipt or otherwise show that applicable NC state taxes have been paid. Otherwise, it will be considered presumptive evidence of guilt.

The out-of-state alcohol retailers are reminded that a violation of this nature is a felony under North Carolina law and that the NC Attorney General is authorized to take action through the Federal court system.

Tee Nunnelee of Coastal Beverage in Wilmington, chairman of the N.C. Beer & Wine Wholesalers Association, says, “The illegal sale and shipment of liquor into North Carolina is an end-around of the payment of N.C. taxes while potentially opening the door for underage sales and endangering product safety. We encourage the work of North Carolina law authorities to enforce our state’s alcohol laws and hold these parties accountable.”