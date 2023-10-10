North Carolina burn survivor shares inspiring story, overcoming a “Life Ignited”

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY)– Years ago, a North Carolina man was in an accident that nearly killed him.

He suffered severe burns all over his body, but he survived.

He shared his inspiring story on Tuesday with a group at Vision Square Eye Care in Shallotte.

He’s hoping his story of survival inspires others.

“Before I know it, there’s an explosion that hit me and kind of shut the lights out. I remember being engulfed in that flame and being put out…”

Connor McKemey was just 13-years-old when his life was turned upside down following a backyard propane explosion.

“I was planning this little date for this girl I liked, and we had this outdoor fire pit, and I wanted to make this romantic gesture and have it really nice,” said McKemey. “I was struggling for whatever reason to light the fire this particular night. The it was really windy, the logs were wet, and in my haste to try and get the fire to light, I must have knocked something over… ”

McKemey suffered third-degree burns on 90-percent of his body, and was given a less-than one percent chance to live. He was a talented athlete who had big dreams, just as any teenager does.

“The initial diagnosis was, you know, ‘You’re going to be in a wheelchair or have people taking care of you for the rest of your life.’ So, I certainly benefitted from being a stubborn teenager,” said McKemey.

But after a three month medically induced coma, numerous surgeries, and painful rehabilitation, McKemey went on to be a division one college lacrosse player.

“I had to stop focusing on what I lost and what I couldn’t do anymore,” said McKemey. “I had to just focus on those little victories. I had my mind solely focused on trying to get a little better each day. Before I knew it I was walking and running and eventually playing sports again.”

McKemey now uses his experience to inspire others. He travels the globe, sharing his powerful message to inspire others to keep hope though his platform “Mac Mentality“.

“I just want to remind people and show people that we have a lot more strength than we give ourselves credit for,” said McKemey. “We’re capable of a lot more than we ever thought we could. Anytime I leave some place I just want them to know to have that hope. Have that belief that they are a lot stronger than they give themselves credit for. You’re still here. You can still make things better. You can make that change. That’s what we’re called to do.”

McKemey says he sees his scars as symbols of survival, rather than wounds of a victim.

He’s also hoping his story provides hope for others facing seemingly insurmountable obstacles.