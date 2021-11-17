North Carolina family says son who uses wheelchair left behind from field trip

Forrest Flowers’ parents claim a teacher failed to order a school bus that would accommodate their son’s wheelchair.

Forrest Flowers’ parents claimed a Cleveland County teacher failed to order a school bus that would accommodate his wheelchair. (Photo: WSOC)

CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — A North Carolina family is upset after a high school student was left behind while his classmates went on a field trip.

“I tell them they done me dirty. All the way,” Forrest Flowers said. “They don’t care.”

Flowers is in 10th grade at Burns High School in Cleveland County. School officials said they are looking into the complaints but that they do have vehicles for exceptional children.

Flowers and his family are asking why one hasn’t been available for him like they had been when he was in middle and elementary school. The boy’s parents have brought up their frustrations to school administrators before and were very emotional about what happened.

“He loves to tend to his animals and stuff like that,” said his mother Donna Flowers.

Forrest Flowers has spina bifida. He wants to be a farmer and feels at home at the high school.

Flowers’ father said he had to take his son on the first field trip for a Future Farmers class. He said for a second field trip earlier in the month, his son was left on campus at Burns High.

“It made me feel bad because I didn’t want to stay,” Forrest Flowers said.

