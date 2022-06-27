North Carolina Ferry System holding summer photo contest for 75th anniversary

MANNS HARBOR, NC (WWAY) – Shutterbugs rejoice! The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry System is holding a summertime photo contest to celebrate its 75th Anniversary.

The contest will run through Thursday, September 22nd.

Submissions will be judged by representatives from the Ferry Division and the NCDOT Communications Office.

Winners will be selected in the following categories:

Ferry Memories – Have a photo from an N.C. ferry trip in the past? Send it in and tell the story behind it.

Families on the Ferry – Get a pic of the kids, or the grandparents, or the whole family taking a ferry ride.

Scenic Splendor – Sunrises, sunsets, beautiful shots of eastern North Carolina scenery from (or of) a ferry.

Enjoying The Ride – Snap a selfie or take a fun picture of your friends and/or family enjoying a summertime ferry ride.

Four-Legged Friends – Taking Fido or Fluffy along? Give a shot of your seafaring pets!

Contestants can submit their entries via the form found on the Ferry System’s 75th Anniversary web page HERE.

By submitting the photo, contestants are allowing NCDOT to use the entry on social media and other promotions, and confirming that all those shown in the picture give their consent to be photographed.