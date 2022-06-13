North Carolina fundraiser offering AR-15 rifle as prize for high school sports team now suspended

A fundraiser in Forest City, NC raffling off an AR-15 is now suspended.

The controversial raffle prize comes on the heels of a recent increase in gun violence across the county — most recently, the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where the gunman used an AR-style rifle to kill 19 students and two teachers.

According to organizer Chris Ramsey the fundraiser was being held to benefit the Chase High School wrestling team.

Ramsey said he decided to suspend the fundraiser after receiving several calls citing safety concerns.

