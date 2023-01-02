North Carolina gas prices rise sharply in past week

Gas prices have risen 11.2 cents in the last week (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Gas prices across North Carolina have spiked 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations, the average price of gas in the state stands at $2.99 a gallon.

Prices in North Carolina are still 15.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 6.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.67 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Carolina was priced at $2.43 yesterday while the most expensive was $4.69.

“For the first time in two months, the nation’s average price of gasoline rose sharply last week, as extremely cold weather led to many refinery issues, shutting down over a million barrels of refining capacity, pushing wholesale prices up,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, China’s reopening plans gave markets inspiration that global oil demand will start to recover, as China’s nearly three year Covid-zero policies appear to be coming to an end.”