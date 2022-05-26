North Carolina high school students walk out of school in support of Uvalde victims

Students walking out in protest of gun violence on May 26, 2022

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) — Students at Chapel Hill High School are part of a nationwide cry against gun violence.

The student-led movement happened in the courtyard of the school. The students are calling on North Carolina lawmakers to do something as families in Uvalde, Texas, grieve the loss of loved ones.

“If they don’t do something soon, they should know there are a lot of kids who are turning 18 soon who will vote,” said Grace Davis, a senior student at Chapel Hill High School.

Davis organized this demonstration with students holding hand-made signs. They walked out of the classroom for 21 minutes representing the 21 victims killed at the Texas elementary school. Students lay down in the courtyard to represent the bodies of victims of mass shootings.

“It’s just really, really sad and just hard to believe when you look around our school and drive past elementary schools around here it could be one of those kids,” said Davis.

