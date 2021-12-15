North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper shot during chase

The shooting happened as the trooper was preparing to deploy a tire deflation device

Trooper Kevin E. Glenn was shot hile assisting an allied law enforcement agency during a vehicle pursuit. (Photo: NCDPS)

YANCEY COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A preliminary investigation has revealed a member of the State Highway Patrol was shot while assisting an allied law enforcement agency during a vehicle pursuit.

The shooting happened as the trooper was preparing to deploy a tire deflation device near the area of US 19 and Newdale Church Rd. in Yancey County on Tuesday, December 14 around 4:25 p.m.

Trooper Kevin E. Glenn, a nine-year veteran assigned to Mitchell County, was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is not at large and there is no believed threat to the public at this time.

“This serves as a continued reminder of the dangers our Troopers face and the sacrifices they make for the communities they serve” Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol said. “Now is the time to pray for Trooper Glenn, his family and our Patrol family during this difficult time.”

Further information regarding the pursuit, suspect or the ongoing investigation should be directed to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.