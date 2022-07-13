North Carolina is America’s top state for business in 2022, according to the Governor’s Office

(Photo: WWAY)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina has been named America’s top state for Business in 2022, according to the Governor’s Office.

“North Carolina is the best place in America to do business and the main reason is our people,” Governor Cooper said. “This is a great honor, and we’re going to continue to work with our state legislature, businesses, education leaders and employees to build the talented workforce and resilient infrastructure needed to support the high paying jobs of the next generation.”

The study looked at 88 metrics in ten categories of competitiveness. North Carolina ranked highly in the Economy, Access to Capital and Technology and Innovation categories. North Carolina has placed in the top 5 three times since 2017.

“Last year, we announced more than 24,000 new jobs and investments exceeding $10.1 billion from future-focused companies in fields like biotechnology, computers, and electric vehicles,” North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said. “There are many factors for our success, including our central East Coast location, premier quality of life and low cost of business, but our greatest asset is our diverse and highly-skilled workforce that is supported by our top-rated education system. We will continue to focus on creative partnerships for talent development as we evolve to meet the demands of existing, new, and future employers like Apple, Toyota, and FUJIFILM that call North Carolina home.”

Since Governor Cooper took office in 2017, North Carolina has announced over 95,000 jobs including announcements from companies like Apple, Vinfast, Toyota and Centene Corp. The Governor’s Office says this historic recruitment success in both rural and urban parts of North Carolina continues to add value to the manufacturing and clean energy industries already thriving here.