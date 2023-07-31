North Carolina Ports tally record-breaking revenue for second year in a row

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Ports Authority reported record operating revenue of $79.3 million for Fiscal Year 2023.

The total marks a 16.7% increase from the previous record of $68 million set in Fiscal Year 2022.

“The entire NC Ports team continues to focus on supporting our customers and delivering on our mission, and did a tremendous job identifying solutions to safely grow our volumes during the year,” said Brian Clark, Executive Director, North Carolina State Ports Authority.

Container volume through the Port of Wilmington increased by seven percent year over year. With a continued focus on growing cargo volumes and expanding global coverage, the NC Ports team secured two new vessel services in FY23, according to a press release.